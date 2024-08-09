Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$77.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Up 3.0 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.