Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$77.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$61.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$47.47 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The company has a market cap of C$31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.56.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

