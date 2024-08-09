Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 654,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,549. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.