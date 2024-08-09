TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. TEGNA updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 1,447,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,490. TEGNA has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

