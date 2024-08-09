Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,674.48

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,674.48 ($21.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,781.34 ($22.76). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.49), with a volume of 89,412 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,815.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,676.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,070.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 47 ($0.60) dividend. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,647.06%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

