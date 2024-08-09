Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.60. 57,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,634. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

