Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 565,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.