Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $27.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

GO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 655,065 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

