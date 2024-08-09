Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

ARHS stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

