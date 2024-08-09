Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of ONON stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 1,925,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,057. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

