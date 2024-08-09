Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

OLPX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

