TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $5.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

