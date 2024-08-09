TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get TELUS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE T opened at C$22.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of C$20.04 and a one year high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 288.46%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.