Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TERN. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

