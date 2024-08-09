The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

CLX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 198,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,872. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $164.24.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.