The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

TCS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

