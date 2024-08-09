The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

TCS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

See Also

Earnings History for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.