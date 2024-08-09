The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $3.40

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 13,132,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,996. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $895.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

