The Goldman Sachs Group Trims BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price to $18.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.1 %

BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,708. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $14,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $16,260,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,722,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $54,638,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

