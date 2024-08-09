The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $110.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:HIG opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 133,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

