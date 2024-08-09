The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Hershey by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $201.31. 1,267,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $227.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

