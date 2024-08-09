The ODP Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ODP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.89. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of ODP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,455. The company has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ODP has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of ODP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ODP by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

