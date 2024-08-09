The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

PNTG traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after buying an additional 625,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

