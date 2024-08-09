The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.19. 85,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $356.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

