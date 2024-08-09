Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Purchases 999,800 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 315,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,604 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

