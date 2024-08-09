Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.