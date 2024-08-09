Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0616 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $409.45 million and $9.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,642,108,028 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

