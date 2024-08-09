Thomas W. Wirth Sells 764 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at $174,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.40 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

