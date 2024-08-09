Threshold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.15 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $200.92 million and $6.15 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,686.70 or 0.96744854 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01976027 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,670,759.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

