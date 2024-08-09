Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 2.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,390,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,920,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
