Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 2.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 5,390,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,920,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tilray by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

