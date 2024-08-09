Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $550.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Titan International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Titan International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

