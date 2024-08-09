Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Titan International Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $550.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.33.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
