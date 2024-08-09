Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $6.67 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00011004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and approximately $764.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.99 or 0.96827648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,254,533 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,210,572.025238 with 2,518,336,016.5535207 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.31865019 USD and is up 11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 498 active market(s) with $1,173,346,655.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

