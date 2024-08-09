Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MODG. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

