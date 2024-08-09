ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Major Shareholder Buys $83,019.55 in Stock

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rochel Soffer bought 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,052.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rochel Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Rochel Soffer acquired 12,500 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $83,125.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Rochel Soffer bought 11,728 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $68,726.08.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

TBLT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $23.72.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

