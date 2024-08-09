TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Up 9.5% Following Dividend Announcement

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 231 ($2.95). Approximately 24,641,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,614% from the average daily volume of 1,437,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,566.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.