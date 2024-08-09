TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

TPG Price Performance

TPG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 32,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. TPG has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Insider Activity at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

