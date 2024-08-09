TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
TPG Price Performance
TPG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 32,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. TPG has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.
TPG Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at TPG
In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
