Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

TSCO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.47. The stock had a trading volume of 353,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,315. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.