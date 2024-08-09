Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 238.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.