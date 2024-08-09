Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

TTD stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

