TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 32.620-33.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 33.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $16.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,247.36. The company had a trading volume of 172,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,281.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,234.04. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

