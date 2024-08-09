TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Anil P. Ranganath Sells 703 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $95,052.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,064.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.89. 742,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

