Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 6.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.95. 187,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 225,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

