Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $649.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.90.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 207.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

