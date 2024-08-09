TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THS. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE THS opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

