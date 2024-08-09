Trevena Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 12th.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 604,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Sunday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trevena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.