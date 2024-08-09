Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens cut Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:TREX remained flat at $60.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,435. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

