Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.