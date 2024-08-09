Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trimble Trading Up 1.9 %

TRMB stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

