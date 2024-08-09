Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trimble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

