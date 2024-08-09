Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.14 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.670-2.810 EPS.

TRMB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

