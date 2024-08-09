Truist Financial Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

