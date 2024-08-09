TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRX. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

